Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 17 – 23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ENJOY YOUR STAY?

Discovered at 1:32 p.m. May 23: A guest of the Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa on Preston Road left behind drugs and drug paraphernalia.

17 Monday

Welcome to Texas. The reporting time was unavailable for a theft from a Leland, Mississippi man at a home in the 4000 block of Gloster Road.

Officers responded at 1:10 p.m. to a burglary in progress at a home in the 7100 block of Mimosa Lane and discovered damage to a 48-year-old man’s property.

Before 7:43 p.m., a vandal damaged a 70-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 8:26 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 5800 block of Royal Lane.

18 Tuesday

Not cool! Before 11:48 a.m., a prowler stole from a Crawford Services of Grand Prairie vehicle making an HVAC call in the 9400 block of Meadowbrook Drive. A theft from the company also occurred during a call in the 4100 block of Royal Ridge Drive.

A reckless and irresponsible motorist fled before 5:21 p.m. after wrecking into a 54-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

19 Wednesday

Discovered at 8:40 a.m.: damage to a 66-year-old man vehicle’s vehicle after someone rammed a shopping cart into it at Preston Forest Square.

20 Thursday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft from a woman in the parking lot at Preston Forest Square.

21 Friday

Stolen overnight before 7:31 a.m.: a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle from her home in the 6200 block of Desco Drive.

And stolen before 12:26 p.m.: a 44-year-old man’s vehicle from his home in the 5800 block of Lupton Drive.

Before 6:52 p.m., a thief stole from a 46-year-old Addison woman at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 8:27 p.m.: A crook on May 20 stole contents of a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue. Another car at that location had been entered and stolen from on May 18.

22 Saturday

The reporting time was not available for vandalism to a Mesquite man’s property at NorthPark Center.

Before 3:14 p.m., a crook stole from a 46-year-old woman’s vehicle at Midway Tower in the 4200 block of eastbound LBJ Freeway.

Reported at 6:51 p.m.: A burglar on May 19 took a 62-year-old Wills Point, Texas man’s belongings from a unit at CubeSmart Self Storage on LBJ Freeway near Preston Road.

Didn’t get the picture? At 7:20 p.m., an unwelcomed guest returned to Touchstone Imaging on Forest Lane near Central Expressway despite an earlier warning to leave and stay away.

23 Sunday

Reported at 12:58 p.m.: trespassing at CubeSmart Self Storage on LBJ Freeway near Preston Road.

Reported at 8:11 p.m.: A thief took the wallet of a 30-year-old Westlake, Ohio man at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway.