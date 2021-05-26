YMCA Opportunities: Get Paid To Go to Camp

Got time this summer? Work for the Y.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is hiring for such part-time positions as lifeguards, swim instructors, and camp counselors and paying retention bonuses to those who work all summer.

“We are excited after a difficult year due to COVID that we are once again looking to grow our organization,” said Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Summer is traditionally a very busy time for the YMCA as kids are out of school and parents are looking for enriching summer experiences.”

Job opportunities are available for teens and adults.

“We have positions open not only for teens and college students looking for summer work where they can help and mentor kids but also for those who may have lost their job or been forced out of the workforce due to COVID,” Hazelbaker said. “Our goal is to also help this group, who are disproportionately women, as we recover from COVID.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by NBC News, “275,000 women left the workforce [in January], compared with 71,000 men. And women make up more than half of the 7 million people considered ‘out of the workforce’ in the report — who aren’t counted as unemployed — but who currently want to work. Overall, nearly 2.4 million women have exited the workforce since last February, compared with less than 1.8 million men.”

Hazelbaker hopes the Y can help.

“For women struggling with childcare, those that are hired into childcare roles at the Y are able to have their children enrolled in one of our programs at a reduced cost,” he said.

In addition, the Y is offering retention bonuses for the following positions:

• A $300 YMCA Summer Aquatics Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Swim Instructors and Lifeguards

• A $100 Sign-On Bonus for YMCA Summer Camp Staff and a $200 Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Camp Counselors

• A $300 YMCA Summer Day Camp Retention Bonus for all qualifying Part-Time Childcare Summer Day Camp Team Members

To qualify, employees must begin on or before June 1, work an average of 30 hours per week through Aug. 6, have perfect attendance the weeks of July 26 and Aug. 2 of Camp, and comply with YMCA training requirements.

Now Hiring: Visit ymcadallas.org/employment to learn about part-time summer positions.

