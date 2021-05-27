Real Talk: Eurico Francisco

“Dallas is the largest American city without a school of architecture or design inside its city limits,” said Park Cities resident Eurico Francisco. Because of that, the Brazilian immigrant credits the Dallas Architecture Forum with filling the gap for the city when it comes to learning about architecture.

Francisco, who is vice president at Callison RTKL in Dallas, was named president of the forum’s board of directors in March.

How long have you been in architecture and design, and what led you to this career?

I have been practicing architecture for 35 years, which comes as a shock to me as I write it down. I’m still fascinated by it, and I feel that I learn something every time that there’s a new project or every time that I visit a new place. I am the first architect in a family of dentists and lawyers, and I credit my mother for pointing out architecture to me early on – I remember that she would always comment on buildings as she took me around the city as a young boy.

If you could go back in time and give yourself advice as you started your career, what would it be?

It would be: Your professors and mentors are ready to guide you through these early years – listen to them! It would also be: don’t worry so much about what comes next – just do your best work, and it will speak for itself (it always does, isn’t it true?)

What is a design trend you are excited about?

I’m excited not so much by a design trend per se, but by a social trend that is reflected in our urban environment: I’m speaking about the revitalization of our city centers, the renewed interest in historical downtowns, the return to city living and the mixture of uses that have been the hallmark of great cities – live, work and play, all interconnected. The pandemic has, of course, disrupted the trend, but I am confident that reinvestment in our cities will resume as we take control of the situation in the public health realm. If anything, the pandemic has only reinforced the notion that we miss being around other people, that we miss the energy of vibrant cities and all the opportunities that they offer. Telecommuting is convenient, and thank God for Zoom, but, in the end, we can’t forever live in virtual spaces.

Can you give us a couple of fun facts about yourself?

Not sure that this is fun or even funny, but I’ve been in the U.S. for more than half of my life, but when I open my mouth, people immediately can tell that I’m didn’t grow up here. I’ve tried and tried to lose the accent and sound more like a local, but by now, I’m resigned to just live with it.

