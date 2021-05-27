Work Continues on HPHS’ Natatorium Infill Project

The natatorium infill project at Highland Park High School will wrap up in August in time for the new classrooms and labs to be ready for teachers and students at the start of the next school year.

The natatorium infill project is part of the district’s $361 million 2015 bond proposal.

Exterior brickwork, cast stone, windows, elevator installation and interior wall framing of the project are all completed. Sheet rocking of walls in the basement and on the first and second floors is also finished.

Work will continue over the summer including on the third floor, interior finishes, painting, and more.