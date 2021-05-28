Get Away This Weekend

The lakes are full and the airplanes are, too. If you’re stuck in town Memorial Day weekend, you can still get away. Here are a few fabulous mini vacations that are luxurious and close by.



The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

Drive up the Tollway, it’s worth it. The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa (shown in the photo above) is an oasis in Frisco that offers all the amenities and activities of a far-away land, but it’s not. It’s laid back yet sophisticated and great for couples and families. Check out the special programming for the weekend, including live music, sunrise yoga classes, an outdoor movie with chef-curated picnic baskets. There really is something for everyone here. The Westin Stonebriar is offering a Stay & Play package for the long weekend that offers 50% off the third night and a $50 food and beverage credit. Book now before it sells out. Book here.

The art speaks at HALL Arts Hotel. PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

HALL Arts Hotel

The HALL Arts Hotel is an art museum-slash-hotel. At every corner of this magnificent Arts District hotel there is museum-quality art. This is a great weekend to visit as the hotel is offering a couple’s package called Honored Occasions, a package with two craft cocktails, $50 food & beverage credit, luxe guest accommodations, late checkout, and complimentary valet parking. More to come on this later but I dined at Ellie’s this week and fell in love with Chef Dan Landsberg’s menu there. The hotel and restaurant are gorgeous and will start getting super crowded again so book while you can get in. Enjoy the rooftop pool, WAVES, dinner at Ellie’s, and drinks at the lounge.

Hotel Zaza offers an in-town escape. PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Hotel ZaZa still feels cool after almost 20 years in Dallas. Not every place or everyone can say that. Hotel ZaZa Dallas is a great option for a getaway this weekend. The in-town hideaway has a fantastic pool, spa, and a great restaurant and bar. Dragonfly has a solid menu with something for every diner, from steak to veggie bowls. I dined recently and will write a more in-depth review next week, but I can’t wait to return for the masa-crusted calamari and deviled eggs. Groups looking to relax together can book the Cabana Package with a cabana rental, refreshing fruit tray, and valet parking. For smaller parties, try the Pool Package with a $50 food and beverage credit per night and complimentary valet parking.

Enjoy the start of summer safely, it’s good to be out and about again. And let’s not forget the reason for the holiday. Thanks to the generations of men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.