Miron Crosby Debuting Collaboration With Artist Stephanie Cooper Johnson

Texas crafted bespoke boot brand, Miron Crosby, and artist, Stephanie Cooper Johnson, collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection based on their shared admiration for Texas and the state’s vast landscape. The capsule collection will launch June 3, with an in-store activation at Miron Crosby’s Highland Park Village boutique.

The Miron Crosby x Stephanie Cooper Johnson collection includes three styles of hand-painted Miron Crosby boots. From butterflies to floral motifs, the collection takes cues from the great outdoors found in West Texas to the Texas Hill Country. It features three unique landscapes on Miron Crosby’s best-selling silhouettes, including the Brooke shorty boot and the Molly midi boot.

“It has been a wild year. We felt that it was important to celebrate the rebirth of our community after so many challenges. We have always admired Stephanie’s work and knew the marriage of our two voices would be impactful as we look to brighter days ahead.” said Miron Crosby co-founders Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis in a statement.

To celebrate the launch, Duplantis, Means, and Johnson will host an in-store experience from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3. Customers can enjoy a signature Miron Crosby ranch water while browsing the collection. Johnson will be on-site to personalize the one-of-a-kind boot collection.

The collection will be available at Miron Crosby Highland Park Village and on www.mironcrosby.com.