Park Cities Crime Reports May 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAN’T TRUST EVERYONE YOU MEET ONLINE

A scammer apparently used a fake digital payment application and failed to send $875 to the seller of a Playstation 5 with an extra controller and video game that he’d agreed online to buy in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive at 4:50 p.m. May 24.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

Arrested at 2 p.m.: a 27 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

25 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:45 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of tampering with or fabricating evidence in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A careless driver hit a GMC Sierra parked in front of the Chanel store in Highland Park Village at 12:05 p.m. and left without providing information. 

A stealer got into the back of a home in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue around 2:40 p.m. and made off with two Electra Townie bicycles.

26 Wednesday

A burglar took a garage door opener from a vehicle in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive, then swiped three Kobalt lithium batteries, two Kobalt lithium battery chargers, and a Kobalt leaf blower, a Kobalt weed eater, and a Ryobi battery and charger. The incident was reported at 9:18 a.m.

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Lexus RX in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:06 a.m. 

A ruffian shattered the back windshield of a Nissan Altima in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue between 9 and 11 a.m.   

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

An unwelcome intruder damaged a fence in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue and took a children’s motorcycle around 12:19 p.m.

Arrested: a 43-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard. No time was given.

25 Tuesday

A trespasser returned to the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 3:05 p.m. 

Arrested: a 34-year-old woman accused of trespassing from the 3000 block of  Mockingbird Lane. No time was given.

27 Thursday

A scoundrel got into a Lexus RX350 in the 2800 block of Fondren Drive and took various items overnight before 7:17 a.m.

A burglar got into a GMC pickup and a Chevrolet Silverado in the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive and snagged two firearms before 11 a.m.

A ne’er do well took the catalytic converter from a RAV4 in the 6900 block of Preston Road between 9 and 11 a.m.

28 Friday

A harasser tried to forcibly kiss a woman in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue at 3 p.m.

29 Saturday

A crook took an Electra bicycle from the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue at 5:16 p.m.

30 Sunday

A burglar made off with a Chevrolet Malibu from the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard between 6:01 a.m. and 10:17 a.m. A burglar also drove off in a BMW X3 from the 7500 block of Tulane Boulevard before 11:51 a.m.

A malefactor swiped a Trek bicycle from the 3500 block of Lovers Lane between noon and 5:20 p.m.

A wrongdoer took a BMW X5 from in front of a home in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard before noon.

