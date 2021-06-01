UP Dedicates Shaddock Park

The city of University Park celebrated the dedication of Shaddock Park Tuesday afternoon.

The city council originally directed city staff to partner with Bill Shaddock in December 2019 to work to develop the lot at 4084 Lovers Lane into a new city park after Shaddock expressed his intention to donate the property to the city for that purpose. Construction began in May of 2020 and work finished last month. The space features greenery, stone benches, and paved walkways, with a fountain serving as the park’s centerpiece.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for a public-private partnership to come up with a park like this, and Bill, we’re very appreciative to you,” Mayor Tommy Stewart said.

Shaddock and some members of his family attended the dedication.

“University Park is a great and wonderful city. A city that my children were born in, I’ve lived in…and…there needs to be something to contrast with the concrete here in the car, and I wanted to design or help implement a park with both a sensory and visual experience for people driving by, and I want to give special thanks to (landscape architect) Kevin Clark because Kevin’s design was able to take what I had in mind from a visual and sensory perspective,” Shaddock said.

The city council approved the contract of sale for the property in July of 2020 with Shaddock, with the closing to be scheduled upon final acceptance of the park.

Under the terms of the letter of understanding approved in April of 2020 with Shaddock, the city agreed to purchase the property for $500,000 following the completion of the construction of the park.

If construction costs exceed $500,000, the city and Shaddock will split the additional cost above $500,000 50/50.

City Manager Robbie Corder previously said the total construction cost is capped at $775,000, so the maximum cost to the city for the lot is $637,500.