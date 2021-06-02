Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Photo courtesy Farmhouse Delivery
Farmhouse Expands Delivery Zone Into the Park Cities

Farmhouse Delivery is expanding their service area to include more neighborhoods, including the Park Cities, east Dallas, and more.

The online service has delivered organic, local produce in Texas since 2009. The delivery service’s model offers weekly deliveries and options ranging from meal kits, Farmhouse Kitchen dishes, grocery goods, as well as boxes of produce and meats. Deliveries in the Dallas market are every Thursday and orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company added more than 300 additional grocery items, including spices from brands like Siete Family Foods and Southern Style Spices, a variety of artisanal cheeses from Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, baking essentials, deli meat and charcuterie, and more. 

Don’t feel like doing much cooking? Farmhouse Kitchen prepares ready-made and make-at-home meal kits.

Farmhouse doesn’t just deliver groceries and meals either.

Most recently, the company launched a partnership with Dallas’ Hiatus Spa + Retreat to offer a variety of at-home spa treatments.

