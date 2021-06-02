Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 24 – 30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNCLEAN GETAWAY

A burglary in progress call at 6:33 p.m. May 24 led to the quick arrest of a man (age not provided) at Forest Car Wash & Detail on Forest Lane at the North Dallas Tollway.

24 Monday

The reporting time was not available for a theft from an Argyle, Texas man at NorthPark Center.

Before 4:16 p.m., a thief took cash from the Texans Credit Union ATM at Preston Forest Square.

Arrested at 6:43 p.m. a 41-year-old man accused of attacking and injuring a 37-year-old Irving man at a home in the 10700 block of Brookport Place.

Reported at 7:11 p.m.: a theft and a fake payment at La Madeline at the Market at Preston Forest.

25 Tuesday

Officers responded at 10:21 a.m. to a major disturbance (violence) call at a 44-year-old man’s home in the 7000 block of Yamini Drive, but the intruder had fled.

26 Wednesday

Reported at 4:30 p.m.: easy pickings. A thief took tools from the bed of a 36-year-old Carrolton man’s pickup truck at a home in the 6400 block of Mimosa Lane.

Before 5:02 p.m., crooks snatched a 28-year-old Fort Worth man’s belongings at a home in the 6200 block of Waggoner Drive.

A potential burglar broke out the window of a 72-year-old Mansfield woman’s vehicle before 5:22 p.m. in the Lovers Lane Shopping Center parking lot at Preston Park Drive and Lovers Lane.

27 Thursday

Before 12:47 a.m., a clumsy and rude motorist fled after wrecking into a 71-year-old man’s vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue.

Reported at 11:28 a.m.: a hit-and-run wreck into a FedEx vehicle in the 6600 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 5:34 p.m.: storage withdraw. A burglar removed contents from a 52-year-old Lewisville woman’s unit at Public Storage at Inwood Road and Lemmon Avenue.

28 Friday

Discovered at 1:33 a.m.: a firearm at the scene of a wreck near Northwest Highway and Shadywood Lane.

Overnight before 9:30 a.m., a prowler working the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue swiped contents from a 61-year-old man’s vehicle.

Reported at 3:19 p.m.: A 43-year-old woman from the 5800 block of Gramercy Place thinks she knows who took stuff from her home on May 27.

Reported at 7:34 p.m.: a frightful encounter for a 50-year-old Fort Worth man who had a pistol pointed at him at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

29 Saturday

The reporting time was not provided for thefts at Preston Royal Village, Preston Village Square, and NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 2:09 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 3:31 p.m.: a man (age not provided). He was accused of shoplifting several items from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:07 p.m., a would-be car thief damaged the steering column of a 49-year-old Garland woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 10:29 p.m.: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication outside a home in the 6900 block of Orchid Lane.

Before 10:59 p.m., a burglar shattered a window to steal from a 22-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center. A 23-year-old Richardson man’s vehicle was burglarized in the same manner.

30 Sunday

The reporting time was not provided for a theft at a home in the 5400 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Overnight before 11:29 a.m., a burglar stole stuff from a 48-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Mill Creek Road.

A suspicious person making an uninvited visit to a home in the 5400 block of Deloache Avenue received a criminal trespassing warning at 12:43 p.m.

Recovered at 5:47 p.m. in the 6100 block of Averill Way: a vehicle stolen in Frisco.