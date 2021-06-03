2022 Cattle Baron’s Ball Chairs Announced

The 2021 Cattle Baron’s Ball is set for Oct. 23, but the 2022 ball chairs have already been named.

Nancy Gopez, a senior accountant at Brinker International, and Kris Johnson, an executive assistant with Mary Kay and board member of the Mary Kay Ash Charitable and Mary Kay Family Foundations, will serve as the 2022 ball chairs.

Gopez joined Cattle Baron’s Ball in 2004, is a recent past sustainer president of the Junior League of Dallas, and has chaired several non-profit events.

Johnson has been a Cattle Baron’s Ball member since 2009. She also serves on the board of Cancer Care and is a past Board President of Equest.

Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall are returning as ball chairs for 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic precluded an in-person ball last year.

The 2021 Cattle Baron’s Ball will be the 48th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball. Since 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $86 million for the American Cancer Society in North Texas. The Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the world for the American Cancer Society.