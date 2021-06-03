‘Architecture in Film’ Panel Open to Public

The Dallas Architecture Forum will continue its popular panel discussion series on Tuesday, June 8, with “Architecture in Film,” a virtual panel moderated by John Orfield of BOKA Powell Architects.

Orfield, along with panelists Jon Mindrup and Amy Murphy, will educate attendees about how architectural design creates venues that combine aesthetics and technology to successfully present memorable film experiences. The panel will also examine the integration of innovative architectural design to create iconic film scenes.

The three will also take questions.

“Architecture and design are essential elements in film. Like music, the design and architectural elements incorporated into a film are integral to the immersive experience film produces for viewers,” said organizers.

The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 8, and will be presented via Zoom. It is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

Confirmed registrants will receive information from Zoom to access the lecture link before the start of the lecture.

For more information on The Dallas Architecture Forum, visit www.dallasarchitectureforum.org or call 214-764-2406.