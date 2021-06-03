Jesuit Standout Perryman Picks Longhorns

Gavin Perryman, a standout two-sport athlete at Jesuit, has committed to play basketball at the University of Texas next season.

Perryman led the Rangers to the fourth round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs this season by averaging 19.6 points per game. The sharpshooting guard also paced Jesuit in assists and steals during his senior season.

Perryman, who also was a top pitcher for the Rangers in baseball, became a late recruiting target for the staff of new Texas head coach Chris Beard. After graduating from Jesuit, Perryman arrived in Austin this week to begin offseason workouts.

His father, Brandy, was an all-conference guard for the Longhorns during the 1980s and remains among the school’s all-time leaders in 3-pointers made and free-throw percentage.