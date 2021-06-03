Lake-Loving People Are Fans of This Destination

We asked, and our readers responded: Where is your favorite Texas lake home destination?

Cedar Creek Lake topped out our destinations, with Lake Cypress Springs following closely behind. Possum Kingdom Lake rounded out the top three.

Our survey this month is sponsored by Ebby Halliday, Realtors, who have a good bead on our top destination, having acquired Johnson Monroe Realtors last October, bringing 38 years of Cedar Creek Lake know-how to their already deep bench of real estate expertise.

Lake Life

