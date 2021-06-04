African American Museum, Dallas Announces Summer Lineup

The African American Museum is back in full force with an array of exciting offerings for this summer – including exhibitions focused on triumphant Black men, the tears Black and White women cry today and in American history, and Confederate currency depicting enslaved men and women.

Also making its return is the beloved Texas Black Invitational Rodeo (on a new date – July 31) and the Labor Day Fair Park Blues & Jazz Fest along with summer camps, indoor concerts, Juneteenth programming, and virtual courses on African American history. The Museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave. in Dallas’ historic Fair Park.

Headlining the season is the Smithsonian Institution’s Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth, a traveling exhibition that heralds the achievements of notable African American men from across the decades and highlights the deep parallels between past and present.

In addition to these exhibitions, the Museum is also offering summer camps, Juneteenth activities, and special events:

SUMMER CAMPS:

June 14-July 16 (five-week camp session)

$350 for five-week session or free to children who qualify for the free-or-reduced school lunch program

Register by calling 214-565-9026

Limited to 25 children ages 8-15, the summer camps will consist of art, science, reading, financial literacy, music, theater and writing.

COMMUNITY AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY COURSE (Virtual):

Thursdays, June 6 – July 8, 7-9 p.m.

$100 or FREE for Museum members

Register by calling Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney at 214-565-9026, ext. 313 or emailing [email protected].



This thematic course covers the African past to recent events and provides enrollees a broad interpretive look at the major events and issues in the African American experience.

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL AND PROGRAMMING:

Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19

All events FREE. Tickets required for the “History of Juneteenth” presentation, limited to 35. Register at EventBrite.com



The two-day Juneteenth celebration includes a presentation on the history of Juneteenth, a Juneteenth festival in the courtyard, and streaming gallery tours of Tears and the Confederate Currency: Color of Money exhibitions. Participants can enjoy food, music performances, and a scavenger hunt.

SUMMER MUSIC UNDER THE DOME:

June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE but limited to 70. Register at EventBrite.com



Bringing summer jazz concerts to the heart of Fair Park, the three-part Summer Music Under the Dome series kicks off Thursday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. with Candace Mahogany and continues Thursday, July 29, with Herbie K. Johnson and Rob Holbert on Thursday, Aug. 26. While admission is free, seating is limited and registration is required. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

32ND TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO:

Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Fair Park Coliseum, 1438 Coliseum Dr. in historic Fair Park

Reserved tickets $10 and box seats $25 in advance (plus applicable fees)

Tickets available at fairparktix.com and at the door



Presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field kids activities.

5th FAIR PARK BLUES & JAZZ FESTIVAL:

Saturday, September 4, from 5-10 p.m. on the front lawn of the Museum

Tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door (plus applicable fees)

(NOTE: Tickets are not yet on sale, but they will be available in advance at fairparktix.com or at the door)



Round up the family, grab a blanket and lawn chairs, and head to this popular Labor Day annual music festival featuring some of Texas’ best blues and jazz greats. Proceeds benefit the African American Museum’s youth educational program. Lineup to be announced at a later date.

Admission is free at the Museum on Thursdays for seniors 65 and older. African American Museum members also receive free admission. For details and to purchase individual, group, and school field-trip tickets, please go to aamdallas.org or call 214-565-9026.

