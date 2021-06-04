Lewis Family Foundation Puts For Charity

Golf courses have long been a valuable site for business. Whether negotiating a contract or conducting an interview, there may be no more lucrative site for doing so than a putting green.

For that reason, Preston Hollow residents Jeff and Jill Lewis have turned to the golf course to raise money this month, through the Lewis Family Foundation’s first charity golf tournament, which will be an annual event.

After his retirement from the broadband infrastructure services industry, Jeff Lewis and his wife, Jill Lewis, founded the Lewis Family Foundation to make direct program and mission-related investments that support children, veterans, and athletes in surrounding communities. They aim to inspire a family legacy of giving and supporting the community through action and philanthropy.

After a successful inaugural Wine Maker’s Dinner in April, which raised over 17,000 for First Tee Greater Dallas, next on the docket for the Foundation is their inaugural Charity Golf Tournament on June 18 at the Cowboys Golf Club. Through sponsors, attendees, and donations, the Lewis Family Foundation will continue raising money for charity, with the proceeds of the tournament benefitting Merging Vets and Players.

The format for the tournament is a four-player scramble with a shotgun start at 9:00am. The day will also include a hole-in-one contest, closest-to-the-pin contest, Long Drive Pro, and the highly anticipated rapid raffle. The event will host multiple former NFL players, Veterans, and actual participants in the First Tee program. To get involved or play in the tournament visit www.lewisff.org.

