Patricia F. Smith

Patricia “Pat” F. Smith, 75, of Dallas, TX, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 18, 2021. Pat grew up in Chattanooga, TN. She attended Girls Preparatory School and Rollins College. Pat thoroughly enjoyed life and loved sharing it with family and friends. She was a member of the Junior League of Dallas and the society of the friends of St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle.

She married Kenneth W. Smith and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Together they raised two sons Kenneth W. Smith, Jr., and Patrick F. Smith. She is survived by her sons and grandsons, Weller F. Smith and Paxton T. Smith; daughter-in-law Cary F. Smith; Pat’s sister Sara F. Wilson and brother-in-law Dr. James W. Wilson, nephew Dr. Tad Wilson and wife Erica with children Emma, Jack, and Grace of Savannah, Ga. Also, Dr. Rusty Wilson and wife Louise and children Lila and Xyden of Raleigh, NC; A niece Laura W. Pappas and husband Michael with children Wilson, Nicholas, Christopher, and Patrick of Katy, TX.

There is nothing she enjoyed more than her family and watching her grandsons play at sporting events. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking, interior design, and fashion. She was an AAU swimmer and enjoyed spring breaks at her Aunt Peg and Uncle Harrison’s 4 Mile Village beach home in Florida, where ocean swimming was her favorite pastime.

“Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Jesus Christ.” Thessalonians 5:16-18.

A memorial service will be held at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211, on Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans “DAV” organization at www.dav.org.