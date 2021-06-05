Monday, June 7, 2021

Follow Along for June Runoff Election Results

Bethany Erickson

UPDATED to include race results and reaction.

It’s been acrimonious at times and has lit up NextDoor and neighborhood group chats like Christmas, but the campaigning ends tonight for candidates facing off in June Dallas City Council runoff elections.

(Read: Follow our coverage of May municipal elections here)

We’re specifically watching races in District 11 (Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick), District 13 (Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis), and District 14 (incumbent David Blewett and Paul Ridley). There are also runoff elections in districts 2, 4, and 7.

You can follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates at @PHollowPeople. And then come back here toward the end of the evening, when we have reaction and outline which races will be headed to runoffs in June.

We’ll be updating this spreadsheet throughout the night, too.

By 11:30 p.m., returns from all 201 voting centers had been counted. District 14 incumbent Blewett lost to Ridley, never regaining ground in Ridley’s 20% lead. Races for District 11 and 13 were slightly closer, but both Schultz and Donnell Willis both maintained an almost eight-point lead throughout the night.

“After a long and challenging race, honesty, integrity, and experience prevailed,” said Schultz in a Facebook post, where she thanked her supporters. “I cannot wait to represent this district around the horseshoe.”

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

