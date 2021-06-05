Follow Along for June Runoff Election Results

UPDATED to include race results and reaction.

It’s been acrimonious at times and has lit up NextDoor and neighborhood group chats like Christmas, but the campaigning ends tonight for candidates facing off in June Dallas City Council runoff elections.

Read: Follow our coverage of May municipal elections here

We’re specifically watching races in District 11 (Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick), District 13 (Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis), and District 14 (incumbent David Blewett and Paul Ridley). There are also runoff elections in districts 2, 4, and 7.

By 11:30 p.m., returns from all 201 voting centers had been counted. District 14 incumbent Blewett lost to Ridley, never regaining ground in Ridley’s 20% lead. Races for District 11 and 13 were slightly closer, but both Schultz and Donnell Willis both maintained an almost eight-point lead throughout the night.

“After a long and challenging race, honesty, integrity, and experience prevailed,” said Schultz in a Facebook post, where she thanked her supporters. “I cannot wait to represent this district around the horseshoe.”