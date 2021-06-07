DSO Hosting Juneteenth Celebration Concerts

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform its Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom and Diversity concerts June 18-20, which will feature principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik (Dot & Paul Mason Principal Pops Podium,) soprano Kearstin Piper Brown, baritone Kevin Deas, and harpist Mallory McHenry.

The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The DSO will perform music by prominent Black composers William Grant Still, Adolphus Hailstork, and Harry T. Burleigh as well as arrangement of traditional spiritual songs. Tickets are now on sale at www.dallassymphony.org and start at $45.

Juneteenth is known as the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with the news that enslaved Black Americans were now free, as the war had ended. This year marks the 155th year of this annual commemoration.

“The DSO has worked to program a concert that both honors and celebrates the Black community and this very important holiday,” said DSO Ross Perot President and CEO Kim Noltemy. “We are excited to bring these concerts to the community and continue to enrich Dallas with music that is representative of its people and history.”