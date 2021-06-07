Fredna Anne Stewart, (Fredna) 85, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born November 1, 1935, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Fred and Velma (Amarine) Schroeder. She married Nigel Charles Stewart (Rod), July 10, 1954, and together they enjoyed raising their family and their cocker spaniels in the Park Cities along with enjoying their many enduring friends. She was a lifelong resident of University Park and graduated from Highland Park High School at mid-term 1951. She attended the University of Texas – Austin, where she pledged Delta Zeta Sorority and became an avid fan of Longhorn Football. After her marriage to Rod, she enrolled at Southern Methodist University and obtained her BA degree, Class of 1955.

Fredna was involved in her children’s lives in a wide variety of activities. She was an avid gardener and a voracious reader of drama, mysteries, and the daily newspaper. She loved the outdoors and spending time boating and relaxing at their lake house on Lake Tawakoni. Fredna and Rod were football mavens enjoying many weekends with a Highland Park game kick-off on Friday evening, followed by either a Longhorn, SMU, or TCU game on Saturday and a Cowboy game on Sunday! Travel was also a great passion with many trips to all parts of the country and the world. They were always happy to return home with a welcoming Tex-Mex dinner and Dr. Pepper! When they weren’t traveling, she and Rod were dedicated swimmers and would have early morning swims as soon as the pool opened at the Park Cities YMCA in the wintertime and the University Park Pool in the summertime. Fredna and Rod were early members of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas, where she served on the Altar Guild and Choir Guild. After their children graduated high school, they changed their membership to Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church, Dallas, and Fredna served on the Altar Guild and Vestry Leadership. Fredna was a Lifetime Member of the Highland Park High School Alumni Association, University of Texas Alumni Association, Delta Zeta Sorority, Park Cities Club, Brook Hollow Golf Club, Park Cities YMCA, and Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church.

Fredna is survived by her son Charles Robert Stewart (Chuck) and his partner John Bergner of Dallas, Texas, and daughter Lee Anne Stewart DeMonbreum of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. Fredna is also survived by loving family in America and England, most notably her half-sister in law Anna Lou Sturgeon, and her husband, Jack Sturgeon of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; her nephew Shad Schroeder of Seoul, South Korea; and special cousins through marriage Elizabeth Keene Sadik and daughter Romany Sadik of Eastbourne, England; and Sarah Boose and her partner Richard Gray of Long Melford, England.

The Stewart Family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the excellent care provided by Lucia Martinez, Carol Collins, Nyijah Crawford, Eva Wairimu, Patrose Montet, Lucille Gatume, Nancy Brady, and all others that showed such compassion in Fredna’s care. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sparkman Hillcrest Dallas. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Saint Michael Episcopal Church Dallas. After the funeral service, a Celebration of Life dinner reception will be held at The Park City Club.

If desired, Memorials may be made to Saint Michael and All Angels Music Department 8081 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75225 or The American Heart Association-Dallas, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.

WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT.