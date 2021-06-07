Park Cities Crime Reports June 1-6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAIN AT THE PUMP

A sneaky thief grabbed a purse from inside a Porsche Cayenne while the owner pumped gas at a convenience store in the 8400 block of Preston Road around 11:56 a.m. June 2.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue and made off with a leaf blower and a weed eater between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

2 Wednesday

A pair of intruders broke a window of Kelly Mitchell Fine Jewelry in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and damaged a Faubion cabinet at 2:58 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue to try to apply for unemployment benefits at 8:25 a.m.

A careless driver backed into a Mercedes in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and drove off without leaving information between 11:15 and 11:25 a.m.

3 Thursday

A reckless driver hit a Ford Expedition that was parked in front of the Anthropologie store in Highland Park Village between 7:30 and 8:05 p.m. and left.

4 Friday

A thief pilfered various tools including saws, drills, batteries, and a flashlight from a van parked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue around 12:55 p.m.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 1:22 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 25 year old for warrants in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A ne’er do well got into a Volvo SUV parked in the 5500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue and snagged a golf driver and golf shoes, as well as a dog bed and pair of children’s shoes from another car there. The incident was reported at 11:39 a.m.

6 Sunday

Arrested at 2:42 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Oak Lawn.

Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4400 block of Oak Lawn.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Tuesday

A crook burglarized a Chevrolet parked in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 12:47 p.m.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 35-year-old accused of trespassing in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A prowler took a Trek bicycle from the city pool in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue around 3 p.m.