Monday, June 7, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 1-6

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PAIN AT THE PUMP

A sneaky thief grabbed a purse from inside a Porsche Cayenne while the owner pumped gas at a convenience store in the 8400 block of Preston Road around 11:56 a.m. June 2.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue and made off with a leaf blower and a weed eater between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

2 Wednesday

A pair of intruders broke a window of Kelly Mitchell Fine Jewelry in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and damaged a Faubion cabinet at 2:58 a.m. 

A swindler used the information of a man from the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue to try to apply for unemployment benefits at 8:25 a.m.

A careless driver backed into a Mercedes in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and drove off without leaving information between 11:15 and 11:25 a.m. 

3 Thursday

A reckless driver hit a Ford Expedition that was parked in front of the Anthropologie store in Highland Park Village between 7:30 and 8:05 p.m. and left.

4 Friday

A thief pilfered various tools including saws, drills, batteries, and a flashlight from a van parked in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue around 12:55 p.m.

5 Saturday 

Arrested at 1:22 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 25 year old for warrants in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A ne’er do well got into a Volvo SUV parked in the 5500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue and snagged a golf driver and golf shoes, as well as a dog bed and pair of children’s shoes from another car there. The incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. 

6 Sunday

Arrested at 2:42 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Oak Lawn.

Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4400 block of Oak Lawn.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Tuesday

A crook burglarized a Chevrolet parked in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 12:47 p.m.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 35-year-old accused of trespassing in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane

A prowler took a Trek bicycle from the city pool in the 3500 block of Westminster Avenue around 3 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *