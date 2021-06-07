Perot Museum Open Daily For Summer

Looking for some educational entertainment this summer? The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is open daily through Sept. 6 offering extended and new programming.

The Science of Guinness World Records exhibition, which made its U.S. debut at the Perot Museum, continues to attract all ages with interactive experiences that showcase the scientific principles behind some of the world’s most astonishing world record holders.

Other highlights include adults-only late nights every Thursday, a new virtual STEM-focused series to curb learning loss and expand the museum’s accessibility, plus Giant Steps – an outdoor art installation showcasing African American leaders in STEM – has been extended through Labor Day.

“As the world begins to open up, we are excited to open more minds to the wonders of nature and science,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “After a year when hands-on experiences have been hard to access, we look forward to a summer of discovery and learning, inspiring a world of possibilities in science for families and our broader community.”