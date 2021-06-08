Dallas Looking For First Poet Laureate

Applications are open for the inaugural Poet Laureate of Dallas.

The initiative by the Dallas Public Library, the Office of Arts and Culture and Deep Vellum Books is meant to recognize exemplary poetry and the poet’s role in sharing poetry with the larger community.

The selected Poet Laureate will serve a two-year term as an ambassador of the literary arts by presenting their original poems at public schools, city council meetings, county board meetings and other community organizations. Collecting literary works that commemorate Dallas and organizing literary workshop classes at various places around the city, including public libraries and Deep Vellum Books are also part of the job.

“The program is a reflection of the 2018 Dallas Cultural Plan,” said Arts and Culture Director Jennifer Scripps. “The Dallas Poet Laureate program provides a new and important way to nurture a professional poet and bring more poetry to more parts of Dallas.”

Will Evans, director of Deep Vellum Books, said he is excited to partner with the city of Dallas to make the Dallas Poet Laureate a reality.

“There is no doubt that Dallas, is, and has always been, a literary city, and the Dallas Poet Laureate will nurture new generations of readers and writers from right here in Dallas, cementing the literary arts among the city’s proudest culture offerings,” he said.

The Poet Laureate will receive a $20,000 honorarium and Deep Vellum will publish a collection of their work.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. The first Poet Laureate will be named in April 2022.

Visit www.dallaslibrary.org/poetry for complete details and how to apply. Email [email protected] for more information.