Summer At The Arboretum Features Renowned Sculptor

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host internationally-renowned stone sculptor Dominic Benhura June 18-27 as part of its Summer of Sculpture exhibit, ZimSculpt.

Benhura will have daily talks at 2 p.m. at The Marketplace and 25 of his statues will be on display and available to buy.

Zimsculpt features several Zimbabwean artists with more than 100 sculptures displayed throughout the garden. The pieces, carved from various types of serpentine and semi-precious stone, can weigh tons and be as large as seven feet tall. Zimsculpt runs through August 8.

Photo: Dallas Arboretum/ZimSculpt

Benhura, known as one of the leading Zimbabwean stone sculptors, has been sculpting since he was young and sold his first piece when he was 12.

“He is in a league of his own,” according to the ZimSculpt website. “His work is bold and daring, and he captures balance and movement both physically and emotionally. His prime motivation is to explore new ideas, concepts, techniques, and methods and to express and communicate powerfully simple ideas. Nature, family, and the relationships with his children are his main inspiration for his sculptures.”

Founder of Dominic’s Studio in Harare, Benhura nurtures budding artists, from young children to adults, by mentoring them and providing them work spaces.

His work can be found in gardens and museums around the world. In the U.S., visitors can find his pieces at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Benson Sculpture Garden in Colorado, and the Dallas Children’s Theater.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominic and his fine work to the Dallas Arboretum,”Jim Ryan, Dallas Arboretum board chairman said.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online or by calling 214-515-6615.