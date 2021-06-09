2022 Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon Chair Announced

Lisa Loy Laughlin will serve as chair of the 2022 Saint Valentine’s Day Fashion Show & Luncheon. The 38th annual fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be held on Feb. 7, 2022, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

“I am honored to serve as the 2022 St. Valentine’s Day luncheon chair, which will help raise awareness and funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission of finding cures for cancer and help improve the quality of life of patients and their families,” said Lisa Loy Laughlin. “While plans are just now underway, I am also thrilled to announce Highland Park Village will return as our fashion show sponsor. We are so grateful for their ongoing support.”

Event highlights will include a champagne reception, recognition of 2022 award recipients to be announced at a later date, and a runway fashion show produced by Jan Strimple and featuring fashions by Highland Park Village – all followed by a seated luncheon.

Founded by Janet Evans and Rusty Duvall, the Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show has raised more than $13.4 million in its 38 years, funding research in Texas, including at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Since its inception some patient survival rates have doubled and countless advances have been made with new safer treatments for patients.

Sponsorships and tables for the luncheon and fashion show will be available beginning July 1, 2021, at https://events.lls.org/pages/ntx/vday2022.

For additional information, contact [email protected]