Dallas ISD Graduations Kick Off Friday

It may have been a year fraught with frustrations and uncertainty, but Dallas ISD seniors — unlike last year — will at least have in-person graduation ceremonies.

That isn’t to say, however, that the pandemic won’t factor in to what that looks like.

The district said this week that attendance will be limited to ensure social distancing, but that they will also stream all of the ceremonies.

Locally, W.T. White, Thomas Jefferson, and Hillcrest high schools will hold their commencements at Couch Stadium in the Alfred J. Loos Athletic Complex.

W.T. White will kick off the graduation season Friday, June 11, at 7 p.m., with an inclement weather date of June 12.

Thomas Jefferson will hold its graduation on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m., and Hillcrest will hold its commencement on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m.

Those attending have been directed to a video of recommendations.

To find the live streams for each school, click here.