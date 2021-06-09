Petco Reopens After Car Drove Into Store

The Petco in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane reopened Wednesday, albeit down to one register, after a car accidentally drove about 20 feet into the store Tuesday afternoon.

The Petco reopened Wednesday. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder

University Park Director of Marketing and Communications Steve Mace said the driver was the only person in the Mercedes sedan when it crashed into the store shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and two people in the store at the time were taken for treatment for minor injuries. The driver wasn’t injured.

Mace added that the incident was deemed accidental and the driver of the sedan wasn’t cited.