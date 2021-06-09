Thursday, June 10, 2021

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 31 — June 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOST & FOUND & LOST

At 8:30 a.m. June 6, officers found a vehicle stolen in Addison in front of a home in the 5700 block of West Hanover Avenue. The thief got away – though more slowly than intended. The crook, unable to start a motorcycle, fled on foot.

31 Monday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for an assault on a woman from the 4800 block of Forest Bend Road.

Arrested at 12:18 p.m.: a 25-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center. She also was told to not return.

Before 3:31 p.m., a burglar smashed the window and grabbed contents from a 66-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

1 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public drunkenness at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Burglarized overnight before 8:52 a.m.: Office Depot at Preston Center.

2 Wednesday

Before 7:59 a.m., a thief took the license plate off a 62-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 11100 block of Russwood Circle.

Overnight before 9:18 a.m., a thief stole from a 37-year-old Flower Mound woman who works at Crossroads Dental in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

The reporting time wasn’t available for a theft from a Four Seasons Lawn Care employee at a home in the 6900 block of Norway Place.

Overnight before 11:16 a.m., a prowler stole from a 44-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4300 block of San Gabriel Drive.

Arrested at 3:23 p.m.: a 27-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s at NorthPark Center and possession of heroin and alprazolam. She was warned not to return to the store.

Pushed before 7:43 p.m.: a 34-year-old Plano man at apartments in the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.

3 Thursday

The reporting time wasn’t provided for a theft in the 4400 block of West Lovers Lane.

A careless and irresponsible motorist fled before 2:07 p.m. after hitting a 22-year-old woman’s vehicle parked near The Diamonds Direct in Preston Center.

Arrested at 4:59 p.m. at NorthPark Center: a woman (age not provided) who was accused of shoplifting two items for Dillard’s and heroin possession. She was warned to not return.

Reported at 8:30 p.m.: damage to a 34-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 8:56 p.m.: a 53-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

4 Friday

Discovered at 7:38 a.m.: A vandal tossed a rock through the window at Take 5 Oil Change on Forest Lane near Central Expressway.

Reported at 10:01 a.m.: A thief took a Frisco man’s vehicle from the Central Market parking lot on Midway Road near Northwest Highway.

Officers responded at 8:30 p.m., after an unknown motorist wrecked into a 68-year-old man’s property at a home in the 4400 block of Park Lane.

5 Saturday

Reported at 5:08 p.m.: A vandal armed with spray paint tagged a 64-year-old man’s vehicle on June 4 at a home in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.

6 Sunday

Reported at 1:15 p.m.: A woman from the 12000 block of Inwood Road received an “explicit message.”

