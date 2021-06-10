Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out June 12 and 13

It’s going to be a sunny (albeit warm) weekend, which makes it the perfect time to hunt for your next (or first) home. Here are some open houses in Preston Hollow (and adjacent areas) and the Park Cities.

Saturday, June 12

PHOTO: Compass

6516 Stichter Ave., Dallas. Built by Heritage Blue Homes and designed by Chad Dorsey, this recently constructed home sits on a treed lot and boasts a pool, green space, and climate-controlled screened-in porch. Inside, two options for primary suites leaves the owner to choose upstairs or downstairs – both have double vanities and large closets. There are also home offices on both floors, and en-suite bathrooms for the bedrooms. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,695,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open houses: Saturday, June 12, noon to 2 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

3959 Travis St., Dallas. This end-unit Travis townhome has a spacious second-story living and dining area with soon-to-be refreshed wood floors and plantation shutters. Upstairs, a third-floor primary suite boasts an en-suite with jetted tub and separate shower. A second living area provides more flex space. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $624,000. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3959 Travis St.

3366 Blackburn St. PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3366 Blackburn St., Dallas. Step out to the Katy Trail from your backyard in this townhome in the gated Cascada at Turtle Creek. Inside, the home boasts a large media room that opens onto a large patio with cooking station and wet bar. A beautiful living room provides even more entertaining space. A primary suite has a separate office and a large bathroom with double sinks, separate tub, and shower. The seller is also purchasing an additional 10 feet across the back of the property to make it the largest backyard in the community. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,625,000. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3983 Cortez Dr., Dallas. If you like to entertain, this Midway Hollow modern home was reconstructed and expanded in 2016, and boasts light and bright interiors, great views, and an open kitchen with white cabinetry and a long island. A spacious living room opens to the backyard. A private primary suite has rich wood floors, an en-suite bath with a standalone tub, dual sinks, shower, and walk-in custom closet. $799,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3983 Cortez PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

5349 Southern Ave. PHOTO: Compass

5349 Southern Ave., Dallas. This Mockingbird Park traditional boasts an open, yet defined floorplan with plenty of room for imagination. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the home make an already expansive home feel even more so. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and an island. Sliding glass doors open to a patio, making entertaining both indoors and outdoors a breeze. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,295,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4511 Nashwood Lane, Dallas. Located on a big lot with mature trees, this two-story home has been recently updated with wood flooring, fresh paint, and lighting. Downstairs, there is plenty of room for entertaining, including a kitchen with high-end appliances. A primary suite is a true retreat with a custom closet system and spa-like bath. Outside, the backyard has a gated drive for added security, a large green space, and guest quarters with a private bath. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $995,000. Schools: Nathan Adams Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4511 Nashwood Lane

5610 Ursula Lane PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5610 Ursula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7409 Wellcrest Dr, Dallas. Located in Crest Meadow Estates, this home has a private, gated entrance and easy access to major highways and NorthPark Center. Inside, an oversized living room with a fireplace offers deck and yard views from the large windows. The primary suite features an en-suite with a separate shower and jetted tub. Three bedrooms/two baths. $392,000. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7409 Wellcrest Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10802 Dove Brook Circle PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

10802 Dove Brook Circle, Dallas. This home is the beneficiary of four years of upgrades and remodeling that have given it quite the list of upgrades. It offers three living areas, smart technology, more than 4,200 square feet of living space, and an all-important pool. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $925,000. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11021 Royalshire Dr., Dallas. If you’re looking for a brand-new home, this transitional manse boasts a flowing floor plan, high-end finishes, hardwood and marble floors, and tons of natural light. The kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf six-burner range with infrared griddle, dual dishwashers, and a large island. A primary suite provides a large walk-in closet, separate vanities, freestanding tub, and oversized shower. Five bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $3.4 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open houses: Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11021 Royalshire Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3709 Dorothy Ave. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3709 Dorothy Ave., Dallas. This tri-level duplex boasts plenty of room for entertaining, with an open-concept first floor and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All three floors boast a living area, and all are serviced by an elevator. Bedrooms are split on the second level, with the primary bedroom offering flex space, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $849,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open houses: Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7303 Robin Road, Dallas. Located in the Inwood Park neighborhood, this traditional-style home is just minutes to Inwood Village and offers tons of space for a growing family. The family room offers deep crown moldings and is open to a well-appointed kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and gas cooktop. The primary suite has a cozy fireplace and a spacious en suite with jetted tub, oversized shower, and huge walk-in closet. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $899,000.Schools: K.B. Polk, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School, Sudie Williams TAG. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7303 Robin Road

3438 Lovers Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3438 Lovers Lane, University Park. This newly constructed home was built by William Briggs and features a spacious design full of windows, skylights, and a bright, open floor plan. A wide entry hall and mudroom at the rear-entry garage are convenient, as is the full-size laundry room and dumbwaiter from the first floor to the second-floor kitchen. A third-floor loft area is a flexible space. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6605 Del Norte Lane

4424 Manning Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,895,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Also check out:

5192 Brickellia Dr., Dallas . Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,799 square feet. $515,000. Sunday, June 13, noon-2 p.m.

. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,799 square feet. $515,000. Sunday, June 13, noon-2 p.m. 2924 Southwestern Blvd., University Park. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,642 square feet. $1.75 million. Sunday, June 13, 2-4 p.m.