House of the Month: 535 County Road 3992, Winnsboro

Looking for a getaway just outside of Dallas? Perhaps even one with some income-generating potential? Harmony Springs Ranch, near the East Texas town of Winnsboro, is a 215-acre certified tree farm featuring a main residence, workshop, storage shop, and a timber agriculture exemption.

The name of the ranch comes from the natural springs feeding into the property via an acre pond and neighboring lake.

The 3,449 square foot home boasts three bedrooms and two baths and is loaded with personality and the modern amenities you‘d need to live more remotely — including a pool and spa. The property also includes multiple water wells, two 1,000-gallon propane tanks, and a backup generator that is capable of powering the entire house.

A 1,000-square-foot guest house is also under construction in conjunction with the standing storage structure.

