Park Cities Resident To Lead Global Law Firm Sidley

Park Cities resident Yvette Ostolaza was recently selected to lead the management committee at global legal firm Sidley.

The Miami-raised daughter of Cuban immigrants will lead one of the two main governing bodies of the sixth largest law firm in the U.S. in terms of revenue. Sidley has about 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the world. The Dallas Morning News reported that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are among the firm’s notable alumni.

Ostolaza will succeed Larry Barden as chair — a position he’d held since 2014 — effective April 2022.

“I am honored to be chosen to help lead one of the world’s premier law firms and look forward to working with Larry and the entire Management Committee over the next year as chair-elect,” Ostolaza said. “Larry has demonstrated incredibly successful, inspiring leadership since taking the reins in 2014, and I look forward to continuing Sidley’s 155-year legacy of growth and progress. I am deeply grateful for his mentorship throughout my career at Sidley and appreciate his steadfast commitment and many contributions to this great firm.”

Barden also praised his successor.



“”This role is a natural for Yvette, who has proven to be a highly dynamic and effective leader, lawyer and partner,” Mr. Barden said. “She is the kind of leader who brings out the best in those around her, the kind of lawyer who clients trust with their most important matters and the kind of partner who is completely dedicated to the success of the firm. In addition to her service on the firm’s Management and Executive Committees, Yvette currently co-chairs our Global Litigation Practice and is Managing Partner of our Dallas office. Those traits and experiences translate perfectly to the chair position and help ensure that Sidley’s future is bright.”

She’s served as the managing partner of Sidley’s Dallas office since she left Weil Gotshal & Manges about eight years ago, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She’s also served as a board member of film studio Lionsgate Entertainment since 2019.