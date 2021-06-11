Parade of Playhouses Returning To NorthPark

The parade of playhouses is returning to NorthPark Center in July for its 26th year.

The event, the signature fundraiser for Dallas CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for abused and neglected children, will feature eight custom-built children’s playhouses on display in the hallways of NorthPark Center and available to win by raffle. The playhouses will be on display July 9-25.

This year’s parade grand marshal is local real estate development and investment firm KDC. Some of the architects and builders returning this year include Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Butscher Construction, LRO Residential, and more.

Past playhouse designs have included a rocket ship, a castle, an elephant, a fishing lodge, a garage and a Dallas Mavericks fold-out basketball court.

