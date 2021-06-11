Silver Cup Luncheon Attendees Dodge Raindrops to Honor Self, Wilhelm

Attendees of The Arts Community Alliance Silver Cup Luncheon May 4 found themselves greeted at first by light sprinkles as they chatted on the lawn of the Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. But the skies parted, and the sun arrived just in time to fete the two honorees, Sam Self and Donna Wilhelm.

While enjoying chicken paillard and vanilla-rum caneles de Bordeaux, those gathered at the somewhat smaller outdoor event watched musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra perform a Mozart piece in honor of Self, a dance performance by the Bruce Wood Dancers in honor of Wilhelm, and the debut of a new poem about Dallas by local poet Sherrie Zantea.

The event chairs were Mary McDermott Cook and Jennifer Burr Altabef.

