Neiman Marcus Hosts Prada Pop-Up At NorthPark

A new Prada pop-up store at NorthPark Center is taking shoppers on a beach vacation right here in Dallas.

The Prada Outdoor Coast-themed pop-up store at Neiman Marcus June 8 and will continue until June 27.

“Our Dallas NorthPark store is the perfect place to bring the multi-dimensional, theatrical experience of the Prada ‘Coast’ installation to life. There’s truly something for everyone to fall in love with. It’s filled with incredibly chic ready-to-wear for men and women and an extensive range of playful accessories with wonderful references to Prada’s iconic heritage,” said Neiman Marcus Group’s president and chief merchandising officer Lana Todorovich in an email. “Customers are first greeted by a stunning window dedicated to Prada, then welcomed in-store with two teaser moments, and then immersed into an incredible multi-dimensional, multi-sensory experience. You are really transported through coastal elements – sand, interactive games, lemonade stands, volleyball courts, and live models showing looks from the collection. The magnitude of the experience set up is quite impressive.”

The collection features beachwear, terry bathrobes, poplin garments with bayadere stripes, crocheted tunics and shirts, and more.

The men’s collection features casual terry garments, regular and Bermuda shorts in bright colors or with a striped pattern, bowling shirts in a variety of prints, black and white sweatshirts, and lightweight bomber jackets.

The accessories offered include bags in a variety of sizes and styles, from multicolored cotton drill and woven straw shopping bags to mini bags made of wicker and leather, wooden jewelry with silver charms, and more.

The collection is rounded off by a range of sports accessories: surfboards with nylon covers, rackets, skateboards, frisbees and beach volleyballs.