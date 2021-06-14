Park Cities Crime Reports June 7-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAUGHT RED HANDED

A crook was found to have various items, including two firearms, a Nike golf shirt, a baseball cap, and a backpack taken from a garage in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue during a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. June 9.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

A thief grabbed various tools, including five drills from a utility van parked in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue around 11:40 a.m. and left the scene.

8 Tuesday

Another burglar grabbed various lawn equipment items including a weed whacker, a trimmer, an edger, and more from a trailer attached to a truck parked in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:39 a.m.: a 19 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

Arrested at 1:39 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

A swindler used the information of a woman from the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue to apply for a Dillard’s credit card. The incident was reported at 11:14 a.m.

10 Thursday

A fraudster tried to use the debit card of a woman from the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue before 1:44 p.m. The woman’s wallet containing the card was missing.

A careless driver in a black BMW hit a bicyclist around 2 p.m. in the 5000 block of Airline Road and fled westbound on Cornell Avenue. The bicyclist wasn’t injured, but the bicycle was left with bent handlebars, dents, and scrapes.

11 Friday

Another irresponsible driver hit a Cadillac SUV that was parked in a parking spot in Highland Park Village in front of the Christian Dior store and left the scene around 3:10 p.m.

12 Saturday

Arrested at 12:17 p.m.: a 35 year old accused of not having a valid license and failing to make a mandatory left turn in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

A pair of wrongdoers burglarized an office in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway at 4:35 p.m. and fled on foot.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 9:22 a.m.: a 69-year-old man for a warrant in the 3400 block of Brentwood Street.