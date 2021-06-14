Rosewood Mansion Unveils Summer by Design

This summer, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is introducing three new travel itineraries as part of the brand-wide Summer by Design, a collection of purpose-led journeys designed to encourage exploration, discovery, and connection amongst affluential explorers across the globe.

Carefully curated to immerse guests in North Texas’ wider culture and community, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek’s bespoke journeys fall into three distinct categories – The Timeless Traveler, rooted in the destination’s most iconic and historically significant experiences; Family Wanderlust, promoting hands-on, educational activities that foster cultural appreciation among multigenerational groups; and Curiosity Over Convention, showcasing unexpected interpretations of art, cuisine, wellness and sustainability to inspire internal growth.

“Dallas and its surrounding areas are rich in culture and provide endless opportunities for exploration and adventure,” said Andrea Gates, managing director of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. “We are thrilled to be able to showcase the best this city has to offer and to facilitate life-long memories with our Summer by Design experiences for our guests.”

Available through September 6, the journeys include trips to iconic Dallas landmarks, family-friendly adventures, and artistic classes for adults and children alike.

