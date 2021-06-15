Medical City Parent Company Announces Community Impact Fund

A $50 million community impact fund has been set by HCA Healthcare to support health-related innovative initiatives — especially those that focus on high-priority community health and other needs in communities.

The Healthier Tomorrow Fund will provide grants to nonprofit organizations where HCA Healthcare and Medical City Healthcare are a part of the community. It will initially provide grants to 25 communities, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The HCA Healthcare Foundation Healthier Tomorrow Fund is a significant and long-term investment in North Texas,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Partnering with nonprofit agencies that share our commitment to the care and improvement of human life will help make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

The fund will provide grants to programs that help address community needs and health equity. It will especially focus on giving to those programs that give access to mental wellness and living wage healthcare. The HCA Healthcare foundation plans to give up to $5 million just in its first year.

This grant follows the $3.4 billion that HCA provided for uncompensated care and incurred $4.1 billion in federal, state, and local taxes. Medical City Healthcare has provided more than $282 million in charity and uncompensated care, as well as $70 million in local property taxes just in the North Texas area.

Medical City Healthcare is one of the largest healthcare providers in North Texas. They have 16 hospitals, almost 5,000 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, and 17,000 employees. Ten of those hospitals are “A” safety-rated by the Leapfrog Group, and seven hold the Magnet Recognized status from American Nurses Credentialing Center.

HCA Healthcare will continue its established partnerships with organizations that are meant to improve health, including the American Red Cross, March of Dimes, and the Jason Foundation.

For more information and future updates: www.hcacaring.org