Texas Ballet Theater Announces In-Person 2021-2022 Season

Texas Ballet Theater will return to its resident performance venues in the 2021-2022 season, starting with the holiday favorite The Nutcracker.

Choreographed by Texas Ballet Theater’s Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., The Nutcracker will run at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5. It will then move to the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth from Dec. 10 to the 26.

The company will trade tradition for whimsy in the Dec. 17 performance of The Nutty Nutcracker at the Bass Performance Hall. This annual parody features zany characters and pop culture moments woven into the conventional Nutcracker story.

Texas Ballet Theater dancers will perform A Tchaikovsky Evening, a mixed repertoire production featuring George Balanchine’s iconic Serenade and two world premieres: Star Crossed by Stevenson and Violin Concerto in D by Texas Ballet Theater’s Associate Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe. A Tchaikovsky Evening will run from Feb. 11 to the 13 at the Wyly Theater in Dallas and from Feb. 18 to the 20 at the Bass Performance Hall.

The company will close its season with the world premiere of Stevenson’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running from May 6 to the 8 at the Winspear Opera House and from May 20 to the 22 at the Bass Performance Hall. Audiences will finally see the long-awaited premiere, which was originally scheduled to close the 2019-2020 season.

“With a return to the stage and three world premieres, this may be Texas Ballet Theater’s most thrilling season yet,” said Stevenson. “Our dancers are looking forward to performing again, and we can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new friends into the audience.”

Patrons can purchase season package subscriptions now by visiting https://texasballettheater.org/season-packages or by calling the box office at 877-828-9200 option 1. Single tickets go on sale on Aug. 2.

To support Texas Ballet Theater, or for more information about the upcoming season, visit www.texasballettheater.org.