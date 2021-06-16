Kips Bay Announces Second Dallas Decorator Show House

After a banner inaugural year (even with a pandemic) the Kips Bay Decorator Show House will return to Preston Hollow this fall.

This year’s event, which is hosted by the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, will take place at 5138 Deloache Ave.

The Show House will be open to the public for one month beginning Sept. 24. The Show House doubles as the nation’s leading design event of the year and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s top fundraiser.

“We’re excited to return this year to Dallas’ Old Preston Hollow, which will act as the backdrop for the raising of essential funding for New York City’s youth,” said James Druckman, board president of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We’re eager to unveil what our top-notch group of designers has in store for the extraordinary space this September.”











The classic Georgian estate boasts 11,259 square feet of living space and sits on 1.44 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Re-imagined by noted architect Cole Smith, the home is comprised of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths, a dramatic foyer, multiple living areas, a breakfast room, two full kitchens, a sunroom, a wine cellar, theater, and pool.

This September, the desirable residence will call upon a group of leading interior designers to transform individual rooms before opening to the public for viewing.

With current happenings surrounding COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas is taking proper precautions to protect designers and guests come show opening in September 2021. Health screenings will be conducted for all staff as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the house. In addition, the Show House is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees. Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines.

“This is such an important event for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the design industry alike,” said Dan Quintero, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club executive director. “We’re thrilled to host the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas again this year, to continue raising critical funding for our kids and community, as well as provide an unforgettable opportunity for the Dallas area. We are delighted to welcome visitors from near and far this fall.”

For nearly half a century, top interior designers have come together in raising more than $25 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of New York, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in the city. Following the success of the third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, the club chose Dallas as its newest outpost last year due to the bustling and growing design community in Texas. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas chairs include Jan Showers, Jean Lui, Chad Dorsey, and Steele Marcoux, as well as vice-chairs Trish Sheats and Laura Lee Falconer.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will benefit local charity Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty.

For more information, head to www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.