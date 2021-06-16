Salad & Go, Fast, Fresh and Healthy Now Open



PHOTO: Courtesy Salad & Go

Known as the “Drive-Thru Revolution” Salad & Go is committed to serving healthy, fresh, affording food fast, like drive-thru fast. Salad & Go opens today at 5101 Ross Avenue near Garrett Street and offers salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups, fresh brewed teas, lemonade and cold brew.

Salad & Go was founded in Arizona with the mission to make healthy food affordable and fast. Typical fast-food menus don’t give us many healthy options and the results of eating too much fat, sodium and preservatives often found in many fast food items can create long-term health issues.

But, what about the cost? Healthy food seems to be more expensive. Not at Salad & Go. All salads and wraps cost $5.74 and include chicken or organic tofu at no additional cost. Steak and shrimp can be added for an upcharge.

Salad & Go’s frozen strawberry lemonade. PHOTO: Courtesy Salad & Go

Each salad is a hearty portion that fills a 48-ounce bowl with fresh, all-natural ingredients—some organically sourced—and a balance of veggies, proteins, and healthy fats. Core items like the Cobb and Caesar are complemented by customer favorites like the BBQ Ranch and seasonal chef creations offering up variety and fresh new flavors. Dressings are house-made, preservative-free, and individually sealed for freshness.

While known for sensational salads and wraps, Salad and Go also offers breakfast featuring $1 organic cold brew and five different breakfast burritos made with real eggs, an all-natural tortilla, and served with house-made salsa for $2.99. Other 24-oz drinks are also $1, including the frozen strawberry lemonade: a great accompaniment to snack options like the $3.99 protein box or seasonal soup.

To celebrate the Dallas opening, Salad and Go will be hosting a grand opening event on Friday, June 25 complete with giveaways for the first 100 guests, complimentary breakfast burrito vouchers for a future visit, and a social media contest where one lucky winner will have the chance to win Salad and Go for a year (a $350 value) and five winners will receive $20 gift cards.

During the first week of opening in Dallas, over 3,000 salads and breakfast burritos will be donated to families suffering from food insecurity through The MINT Foundation.

Salad & Go is located at 5101 Ross Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

Monday – Friday | 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.