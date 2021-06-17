Comings and Goings

GOING

Royal Blue Grocery

Highland Park Village

The neighborhood grocery and specialty food shop is closing its Highland Park Village location after June 27 but hoping to open a new store nearby. (See below for what will fill that location in The Village).

Royal Blue’s downtown Dallas stores — in Trammel Crow Center and The Mercantile — expect to rebrand to Berkley’s Market on July 1. A Berkley’s Market will open in Oak Cliff at 634 W Davis this summer.

NOW OPEN



Caffè Lavazza. Courtesy photo

Caffè Lavazza

NorthPark Center

The all-day café, the final piece of the 46,000-square-foot Eataly Dallas to open, serves as the Italian food emporium’s first-floor entrance. Two of the three levels have been open since December 2020. Café visitors can enjoy different menu offerings depending on the time of day.

Lele Sadoughi

Highland Park Village

The Dallas native opened the first storefront for her eponymous accessories brand, best known for their signature knotted, jeweled headbands.

Code Ninja

11661 Preston Road

The computer coding and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program offers children ages 4 to 14 the opportunity to learn to code while building video games.



Fairgrounds Coffee (Courtesy Know Street)

Fairgrounds Coffee

4514 Cole Avenue

The menu includes craft coffee and tea, as well as breakfast and lunch items.

The RealReal

3120 Knox Street

The luxury resale store, the second of its kind in Texas after the opening of one in Austin, features such top designers as Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli, and Burberry and serves as a destination for those looking to sell their designer goods.

RH Dallas

3133 Knox Street

The design gallery with three levels and nearly 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space includes a glass-encased rooftop restaurant and wine bar that opens onto a park. The retail concept presents artistic installations of luxury home furnishings with spaces devoted to RH Interiors, RH Modern, and RH Outdoor and an interactive interior design firm and atelier.

COMING

Evereve

The Plaza at Preston Center

The women’s fashion boutique, expected to open in August, already has locations in in Fort Worth and Southlake.

Sadelle’s

Highland Park Village

The brunch restaurant known for “the best bagels in New York City” will open in the space occupied by Royal Blue Grocery later this year and will feature a cafe for people to grab coffee and bagels or breakfast tacos, and a grab-and-go component.

