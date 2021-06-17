Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out June 19 and 20

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend, but it’s still worth heading out to see a few possible dream homes in some great neighborhoods.

Saturday, June 19

12209 Hightower Place, Dallas. Have the pool but none of the upkeep in this Midcentury ranch-style home on a cul-de-sac in Glen Cove, which boasts a community pool and tons of activity. The home is full of natural light, and the kitchen opens to a large family room with a fireplace. A new deck overlooks the oversized and landscaped yard. Three bedrooms/two baths. $508,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: noon to 2 p.m.

12209 Hightower Place PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s

4424 Manning Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers, and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,895,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3436 Lovers Lane, University Park. This newly constructed home was built by William Briggs and features a spacious design full of windows, skylights, and a bright, open floor plan. A wide entry hall and mudroom at the rear-entry garage are convenient, as is the full-size laundry room and dumbwaiter from the first floor to the second-floor kitchen. A third-floor loft area is a flexible space. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.25 million. Schools: University Park Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3436 Lovers Lane, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

9231 Esplanade Dr. PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

9231 Esplanade Dr., Dallas. Homes in the gated Pierremont townhome community don’t come on the market often, and someone will end up with this unicorn, which boasts a quick walk to Central Market, restaurants, and shopping. It’s one of the largest units, and the community offers a clubhouse, pools, and a hot tub. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $525,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open houses: Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

7411 Morton St., Dallas. Rebuilt from the studs in 2015, this jewel box of a house boasts hardwoods and a fireplace, with a large kitchen that opens to a dining room. Both the primary suite and the dining room have French doors that lead to the deck and backyard. The primary suite also offers an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $595,000. Schools: K.B. Polk, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School, Sudie Williams TAG. Open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7411 Morton St. PHOTO: Compass

4584 Belfort Ave. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4584 Belfort Ave., Highland Park. Outside, this home boasts an amazing backyard with an outdoor fire pit and a built-in grill. Inside, two living areas, an updated kitchen, and plenty of room for entertaining make this a great family home. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,499,000. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

6441 Norway Road, Dallas. This Preston Hollow home is great for entertaining, with custom architectural details and soaring ceilings. A split backyard offers room for a pool and a separate play and entertaining space. A first-floor primary suite boasts a fireplace, en-suite bath, and oversized walk-in closet. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,875,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6441 Norway Road PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5610 Ursula Lane PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5610 Ursula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3709 Dorothy Ave., Dallas. This tri-level duplex boasts plenty of room for entertaining, with an open-concept first floor and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All three floors boast a living area, and all are serviced by an elevator. Bedrooms are split on the second level, with the primary bedroom offering flex space, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $849,900. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also check out:

4202 Bonham St., Dallas . Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,700 square feet. $925,000. Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,700 square feet. $925,000. Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6407 Bordeaux Ave., Dallas. Two bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,074 square feet. $265,000. Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,074 square feet. $265,000. Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 10811 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,397 square feet. $900,000. Saturday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,397 square feet. $900,000. Saturday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 10637 Marsh Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 2,556 square feet. $545,000. Saturday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.