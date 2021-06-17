NTPA Presents ‘Peter Pan’

North Texas Performing Arts Dallas presents Peter Pan the musical this week.

The show stars Park Cites residents Cate Gould as Peter Pan, Virginia Clancy as Tinkerbell, and Isabella Obrien as Tootles.

The remaining showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. June 18, 2:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. June 19, and 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. June 20 at Bishop Lynch High School at 9750 Ferguson Road. To buy tickets, visit the North Texas Performing Arts website. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 starting June 14, and $20 for front row seating.

The musical is based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale with music by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green.

The Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world for 60 years.