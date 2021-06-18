Faith Friday: Northaven UMC Celebrates Pride Month

On Saturday, June 5, Northaven United Methodist Church hosted a Pride parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

The idea for the parade was introduced last year due to COVID-19 regulations, and, according to minister Craig Howard, “Northaven Church knew there were many who were longing to gather in a safe parade setting. Northaven had so much fun with the parade last year, that we again decided to hold our own again.”

The parade proved to be a smashing success, uniting communities throughout Dallas.

“The Northaven LGBTQ+ Pride Parade provided a safe, family-friendly environment for people from all over DFW to gather and celebrate the diversity within God’s creation,” said Howard.