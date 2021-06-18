Friday, June 18, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Courtesy Northaven United Methodist Church
Community Faith Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Faith Friday: Northaven UMC Celebrates Pride Month

Juliet Allan 0 Comments

On Saturday, June 5, Northaven United Methodist Church hosted a Pride parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

The idea for the parade was introduced last year due to COVID-19 regulations, and, according to minister Craig Howard, “Northaven Church knew there were many who were longing to gather in a safe parade setting. Northaven had so much fun with the parade last year, that we again decided to hold our own again.”

The parade proved to be a smashing success, uniting communities throughout Dallas.

“The Northaven LGBTQ+ Pride Parade provided a safe, family-friendly environment for people from all over DFW to gather and celebrate the diversity within God’s creation,” said Howard.

Juliet Allan

Highland Park High School junior Juliet Allan loves to write and sing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLICK to download the coloring book!