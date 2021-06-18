Procrastinators: Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Dad

Father’s Day is approaching (it’s this Sunday, in case it snuck up on you). If you’re stuck on what to give Dad on their day, here are some great options that we have rounded up.

Dads Who Like Simplicity

If Dad doesn’t want to go all out for his day here are some of the best gifts:

Soff Tee from d.RT – $45.00

Buy Dad a comfortable but versatile gift. This super-soft shirt can be found at d.RT in Dallas. Whether it’s used to be comfy at home or to go out for a game dad will love this shirt. The best thing is that it comes in a range of neutral colors for it to be easily paired up with anything.

d.RT

PLUMS

PLUMS Underwear Co. Men’s Boxer-Brief – $8.34 – $32.00

Ideal for lounging and relaxing around the house in style. These boxer briefs are 9% Viscose material so they’re soft and silky. The packages come in sizes of three and include solid colors or a range of different prints.

For the Grilling and Chilling Dad

Canned Cocktails RancH2O – $13.99 – $15.99

These ready-to-drink canned cocktails are delicious and perfect for dad! RancH2O are made from real premium liquor, are low in sugar and carbs. They come in three different flavors, Ranch Water, Classic Marg, and Vodka Soda. Keep dad hydrated on his day with these go-to cocktails. Find it at your major local liquor store or online.

RancH20

Perini Ranch

Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin from Perini Ranch – $125.00

The perfect gift for the cook-out dad and his family. This 2-pound tenderloin feeds up to six to eight people and can be shipped overnight. This tenderloin will be delivered fully cooked to a medium-rare. Give this special gift to dad on his special day.

Kastra Elion

Kastra Elion Vodka – $55.00

Buy dad a bottle of this fine vodka that he can drink with his favorite martini or soda. The Kastra Elion Vodka is the first premium vodka made from Green Olives. This smooth vodka pairs perfectly after a meal.

Treat Dad to a Meal

Enjoy some Chicken at Pollo Campero

On June 20, Pollo Campero will be celebrating dads across the city with $5 off $25 orders with the code LOVEDAD. It will start on June 18 and run throughout Father’s Day weekend until the 20.

Grab a Beer at Norma’s Café

Father’s Day won’t be the only thing Norma’s Café will be celebrating this upcoming June 20. They will also be kicking off their 65th Anniversary week with a partnership event with Oak Cliff Brewery. They will provide brews that pair up with Norma’s Café bites!

The Gift of Quality Time with Dad

Dallas Heritage Village will be celebrating dads this Sunday. Spend time with dad and enjoy Texas history. Dallas Heritage Village features the largest collection of 19th-century pioneer and Victorian buildings in the state. This museum allows us to experience what life was like for Texans 100 years ago.