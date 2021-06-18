Virtual Tickets Available For Next Week’s Pot of Gold Luncheon

The 24th-annual Pot of Gold Luncheon benefiting Rainbow Days is next week at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Best selling author Josh Shipp is the keynote speaker for the luncheon. For information on tickets to access a virtual livestream of the luncheon, which are available for $100 each, visit Rainbow Days’ website. The luncheon live stream begins at 12:30 p.m. June 25.

The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. with silent auction bidding, and the luncheon program begins at noon.

This year’s goal is to raise $275,000 for Rainbow Days to help the organization continue providing critical services benefiting thousands of at-risk and homeless children and youth across the Dallas area each year.

Kyle Coots and Ross DeRogatis are the 2021 Pot of Gold luncheon chairs. In addition to serving as a member of Rainbow Days’ Executive Board of Directors, Kyle is the co-founder and managing director of Miramar Equity Partners. Ross is the president and owner of Matrix Orthopedics.

Last year, the 2020 Pot of Gold virtual event raised more than $223,000 for Rainbow Days.