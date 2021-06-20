11-Year-Old Creative Partners With Nike To Promote Accelerator Program

The 11-year-old Dallas-based artist behind the popular Instagram page Dear Giana is one of three chosen to collaborate with Nike to bring her designs to life as part of a promotion of the brand’s global Air Max accelerator program. The program seeks to turn ‘notebook ideas’ into real-world action that defines sneaker culture.

“I started working with Nike when I was 8 years old and Nike has believed in me and supported my creativity,” Giana said.

Giana’s project Young Air was put into print as a manual for children’s creativity, featuring bright colors, inspiration, tips, and activities.

“I just want to continue with what I’m doing. I want to inspire young kids … keep expressing myself through my style, my fashion, and my art, and keep going, and keep following my dream,” she said.

A mural dedicated to Giana is on display at the Shops at Park Lane (8080 Park Lane) on the lower plaza level until Aug. 1.

The mural also features a QR code that will take people to an interactive digital experience of the activity zine Giana created.

Her website includes interviews, DIY videos, and more.

She was named one of Vogue’s global ‘100 creative voices we find riveting,’ and has been featured in numerous other media outlets.

Her Instagram page (@g.von.g), which it notes is managed by her mother, has amassed more than 23.5K followers.