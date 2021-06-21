Congratulations, Highland Park High School Class of 2021

After a year of social distancing, the Highland Park High School class of 2021 finally gathered, celebrated, and walked the stage at Moody Coliseum.

“Since freshman year, we’ve established ourselves as a proactive Highland Park class,” valedictorian Clarabel Chen told her classmates on May 28.

“We’ve stood up for what’s right, always striving to learn more in hopes that we can become better versions of ourselves that ultimately form better versions of our communities,” Chen said. “We’ve been community organizers and volunteers; we’ve been protesters and voters.”

The class of 2021 includes 13 National Merit finalists, five National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars, two National African American Recognition Program Scholars, 32 National Merit Commended students, 47 National AP Scholars, the National Football Foundation Gridiron Club of Dallas scholar-athlete of the year, Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Cross Country athlete of the year, an All-State band member, and team and individual medalists in various UIL competitions. The class of 2021 also received more than $9 million in scholarships.

“Growing up seems scary, but it’s a part of our lives,” salutatorian Tabish Soleman said. “So as we move forward with gratitude in our hearts and graduation money in our pockets, let us walk in our next chapter with open arms and an even more open mind.”

