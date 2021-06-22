Norma’s Cafe Celebrates 65 Years With $1.79 Blue Plate Specials

In June 1956, Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel topped the charts, The King and I, starring Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr was out in theaters and R.L. Thornton was mayor of Dallas.

And Norma’s Cafe opened its doors in Oak Cliff, selling chicken fried steak dinners with all the fixings for less than $2.

The now-iconic dining institution with five area locations (including one in the Park Lane area at 9100 N. Central Expressway) will celebrate its 65th anniversary on June 23 with prices inspired by the past on three of its famous Blue Plate Specials. Dine-in guests can order Chicken Fried Steak, Chicken and Dressing, or Meatloaf, including mashed potatoes and green beans, for just $1.79, while supplies last.

“Norma’s has been serving up fresh, homemade favorites to its hometown fans for 65 years, and we want to thank our guests by offering old-time pricing for the day on some of our most popular dishes,” said Ed Murph, owner of Norma’s Café since 1986. “And because we have always given back to the communities that have kept us in business all these years, we’ll also be giving a portion of our sales on that day to the Birthday Party Project.”

Dallas-based nonprofit the Birthday Party Project has the mission of bringing joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthday celebrations. Each Norma’s location will donate a portion of sales on June 23 from each of its locations.

For more information, head to www.NormasCafe.com.