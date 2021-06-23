Congratulations, Class of 2021
After a pandemic forced extensive changes to many graduation ceremonies last year, a renewed hope that the city turned a corner was showcased in a full slate of in-person graduations that looked a lot like normal this summer.
Here are scenes and accolades for several private schools in North Dallas. Check out the August Preston Hollow People for part two of our graduation coverage.
The Hockaday School
Alcuin School
Episcopal School of Dallas
Lakehill Prep
Parish Episcopal
Shelton School
St. Mark’s School of Texas
Trinity Christian Academy
Ursuline Academy of Dallas
For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.