Congratulations, Class of 2021

After a pandemic forced extensive changes to many graduation ceremonies last year, a renewed hope that the city turned a corner was showcased in a full slate of in-person graduations that looked a lot like normal this summer.

Here are scenes and accolades for several private schools in North Dallas. Check out the August Preston Hollow People for part two of our graduation coverage.

The Hockaday School

Alcuin School

Sydney Watson

C.J. Camot



Episcopal School of Dallas

Valedictorian: Susanna Newsom

Salutatorian: Katherine Cowser



Lakehill Prep

Valedictorian: Asher Akiva Chamoy

Salutatorian: Keegan Riley Clendenin

Parish Episcopal

Valedictorian: Raj Anthony

Salutatorian: Alexander Sheena

Shelton School



Valedictorian: Connor Swearingen



Salutatorian: Avery Eckert

St. Mark’s School of Texas

Valedictorian: Matthew Ho

Salutatorian: Maxwell Wu

Trinity Christian Academy



Valedictorian: Annie Xia



Salutatorian: Hannah Burke



Ursuline Academy of Dallas



Valedictorian: Anna Fent



Salutatorian: Sophie Anderson



