Wednesday, June 23, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Graduation traditions at The Hockaday School don’t include naming a valedictorian and salutatorian, but do include beautiful dresses and hats. COURTESY PHOTOS
Preston Hollow Schools 

Congratulations, Class of 2021

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

After a pandemic forced extensive changes to many graduation ceremonies last year, a renewed hope that the city turned a corner was showcased in a full slate of in-person graduations that looked a lot like normal this summer.

Here are scenes and accolades for several private schools in North Dallas. Check out the August Preston Hollow People for part two of our graduation coverage.

The Hockaday School
Alcuin School
  • Sydney Watson
  • C.J. Camot
Episcopal School of Dallas
  • Valedictorian: Susanna Newsom
  • Salutatorian: Katherine Cowser
Lakehill Prep
  • Valedictorian: Asher Akiva Chamoy
  • Salutatorian: Keegan Riley Clendenin
Parish Episcopal
  • Valedictorian: Raj Anthony
  • Salutatorian: Alexander Sheena
Shelton School

  • Valedictorian: Connor Swearingen

  • Salutatorian: Avery Eckert
St. Mark’s School of Texas
  • Valedictorian: Matthew Ho
  • Salutatorian: Maxwell Wu
Trinity Christian Academy

  • Valedictorian: Annie Xia

  • Salutatorian: Hannah Burke
Ursuline Academy of Dallas

  • Valedictorian: Anna Fent

  • Salutatorian: Sophie Anderson

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.

You May Also Like

Villalba Names Phil Collins ‘Honorary Texan’

Sarah Bennett 0

Snider Plaza Antiques Under New Management

Rachel Snyder 1

Hockamasks Help Refugees

Kelsey Shoemaker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLICK to download the coloring book!